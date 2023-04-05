Luka Modric uncomfortable with Real Madrid situation after MONTHS of waiting for contract update

GOAL can confirm that Luka Modric is uncomfortable with his contract situation at Real Madrid, after waiting months for a renewal update.

Modric out of contract in summer

Yet to hear from Madrid about renewal

Wants to continue at Santiago Bernabeu

WHAT HAPPENED? The Croatian midfielder is out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season. Modric has made it clear that he wants to continue with Los Blancos for another year, and has been performing at the highest levels to earn a new deal. However, GOAL understands that Real officials have yet to contact the 37-year-old or his representatives to kickstart extension talks. Modric has been waiting for months for some news from the club, and is growing more and more uncomfortable with the situation as the 2022-23 season continues to run down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Modric is concerned due to the fact renewal negotiations have never been handled like this in the past, and it is now possible that the Croatia international will drop into the free agency pool this summer. Real consider the matter to be on hold for now, as they are still studying a potential fresh offer for Modric while factoring in his age and status at the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It has been reported that Real were not happy with Modric's decision to continue to play for Croatia following the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has no definite plans to retire from international football anytime soon and hopes to feature at Euro 2024 in Germany.

WHAT NEXT? Although Modric's renewal with Madrid is still up in the air, he has reportedly been approached by clubs in Saudi Arabia. The midfielder might have to make a decision in the summer, but in the short-term, he has his focus locked on a crucial second-leg Copa del Rey clash against Barcelona on Wednesday.