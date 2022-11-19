'It would be unfair' - Spain boss Luis Enrique backs Argentina for World Cup glory 'because of Messi'
- Argentina lost in 2014 final
- Probably Messi's last World Cup
- He has never won it before
WHAT HAPPENED? The 52-year-old has admitted that he wants the ageing forward to taste glory in Qatar should Spain fall short of its goal. La Roja won the tournament back in 2010, while the Argentines have not lifted the trophy since 1986.
WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Twitch, he said: "If Spain doesn't win the World Cup, I would like Argentina to win it because of Messi. It would be unfair for Messi to retire without winning a World Cup."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Now aged 35, the Paris Saint-Germain ace may never get another chance to win the World Cup. Enrique won the Champions League, La Liga, and Club World Cup with Messi at Barcelona, so it's no shock to learn of his continuing support.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR LUIS ENRIQUE AND MESSI? Spain begin the tournament next week as they take on Costa Rica in Group E, while Argentina first play Saudi Arabia in Group C.
