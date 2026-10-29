Safe hands Safonov! Enrique salutes brave Russian keeper after proving critics wrong

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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique praised goalkeeper Matvey Safonov for adapting brilliantly to the high demands of top-tier football. Enrique highlighted the Russian international's courage and key role in initiating team build-up play.

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Safonov solidifies starting role between the posts

Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov continues to establish himself as Paris Saint-Germain's primary option in goal under manager Luis Enrique. Joined from FC Krasnodar for 20 million euros in June 2024, Safonov won back-to-back Champions League crowns in 2025 and 2026.

His consistent performances earned him a nomination for the 2026 Yashin Trophy.

Safonov kept a clean sheet in PSG's recent 2-0 victory over Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

Enrique commends goalkeeper's courage and fit for modern football

Speaking before Friday's Ligue 1 fixture against Le Havre, Enrique expressed complete satisfaction with Safonov's progression. "It’s simple: when he arrived, he faced the challenge of performing well at a top-flight club. He’s done everything right," Enrique said.

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"He’s a perfect fit for what we’re looking for and for modern football."

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"He plays a key role in the way we defend and in the way he builds play. We’re very pleased with him; he’s always looking to improve and is very courageous," the Spanish manager added.

Distribution and sweeping capabilities suit Enrique's system

Safonov's willingness to play out from the back aligns seamlessly with Enrique's tactical demands for high possession and controlled build-up.

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The 27-year-old stopper has earned praise for his composure under pressure when facing aggressive opposition presses.

His defensive communication has stabilized PSG's backline during recent victories.

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Russian stopper ready for Le Havre test

Safonov is set to retain his place in goal when PSG visit Le Havre at Stade Oceane on Friday evening.

With PSG aiming to extend their league lead, Safonov looks to collect another clean sheet.

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The Russian keeper continues his rapid growth at the elite level.