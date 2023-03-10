Luis Diaz closes in on Liverpool comeback as Jurgen Klopp confirms when he expects Colombian to return

Luis Diaz is closing in on a return to action, with the Liverpool forward expected back in full training next week after his long-term knee injury.

Diaz has not featured for Reds since October

Underwent surgery in December

Return for run-in will boost top-four bid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Colombian has not featured for the Reds since damaging knee ligaments in the defeat at Arsenal in October, and underwent surgery in December after suffering a setback in his recovery. But Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that the 26-year-old is expected to return to team training at Kirkby next week, and is set to give Liverpool a significant boost in their bid to secure a top-four Premier League finish.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told a press conference ahead of his side's weekend trip to Bournemouth: "Luis, I hope will be able [to train] in the next week." The Liverpool boss also confirmed that defender Joe Gomez was set to return from a muscle issue, but that midfielder Thiago Alcantara was still sidelined.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool can move, temporarily at least, into fourth spot by beating Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday. Having put together a run of four wins and a draw in their last five league games, the Reds suddenly look favourites to secure Champions League qualification ahead of Tottenham and Newcastle, both of whom have struggled for form in recent weeks.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are in Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Bournemouth. They then face Real Madrid in the second leg in their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.