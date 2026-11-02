Luciano Spalletti hits back at Juventus boo boys and demands unity after vital Napoli victory

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Luciano Spalletti has issued a rallying cry to the Juventus faithful, urging supporters to stand behind the team rather than turning the Allianz Stadium into a toxic environment. Despite securing a crucial 2-0 victory over rivals Napoli, the Bianconeri boss was quick to address the mounting tension between the stands and the pitch following recent poor results.

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Late magic secures vital points amid fan protests

Juventus entered the fixture under immense pressure following a dismal 2-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Genoa. Frustration boiled over before kick-off, with supporters protesting outside the Allianz Stadium and directing insults at the players from the very first whistle.

Despite the toxic atmosphere, the hosts eventually found a breakthrough. Early exchanges saw Juan Cabal strike the woodwork, while Guglielmo Vicario produced a brilliant save to deny Lorenzo Lucca. The turning point arrived when Napoli's Luca Marianucci received a second yellow card, leaving the visitors with 10 men.

Juventus capitalised on their numerical advantage in spectacular fashion. Late long-range strikes from Kerim Alajbegovic and Jeremie Boga sealed a much-needed 2-0 win, prompting emotional celebrations on the touchline as Spalletti warmly embraced his backroom staff at the final whistle.

Spalletti praises squad resilience

Speaking to DAZN Italia after the match, Spalletti immediately deflected praise to his players and coaching team. "They suffer along with me, they too work from morning till night, I am the first to arrive and the last to leave, but they are usually there with me for most of it," he said. "However, the credit this evening must go to the team.

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"They managed to dig into themselves and find that desire to take the first step, to go forward, think positive, and then they managed it in the second half with a few adjustments. I think tonight they fully deserved the victory, restoring some of the self-esteem in the football they can play."

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Restoring shattered confidence and battling negativity

The recent poor run of form had clearly taken a psychological toll on the Juventus squad. Spalletti acknowledged how quickly negativity can impact performances on the pitch, noting that a lack of belief often spreads throughout a struggling team.

"All we can do is be by their side, but there are players who genuinely plunge into this spiral and lose confidence in everything they do, even the most normal things," Spalletti admitted. "When there’s a misplaced simple pass or hesitation in making a decision, which is worse than making the wrong decision, that lack of confidence gets transferred to the rest of the team."

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Call for unity ahead of crucial fixtures

Juventus must now use this victory as a foundation to rebuild their season and repair their fractured relationship with the fanbase. With a depleted squad, Spalletti is acutely aware that a hostile home environment will only hinder their progress in upcoming matches.

"We’ve just got to keep going. This is a moment we have to handle, then you can talk about what you want," he added. "Right now, we must be solid, along with a stadium whose real face is that of the second half, fighting alongside the team.

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"You can say Spalletti’s no good, that player’s no good, get rid of everyone, but right now we need to be united, and this stadium must return to being our fortress."

He concluded with a final plea for togetherness: "Even if we don’t make them that happy, we still need our fans by our side, so we thank all those today who applauded us and stayed with us. This is a moment where we need to hold hands and stand together, try to push forward and be positive, which isn’t easy when there are so few of us available. It was a victory deserved by the players, who deserve a big round of applause."