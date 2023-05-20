Lucas Moura cries his eyes out as he plays his final home game for Tottenham in dismal loss to Brentford

There were emotional scenes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday as Lucas Moura bid an emotional farewell to home fans.

Brazilian emotional as embraces family

Leaves club after six seasons

Spurs slump to listless defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? Moura was reduced to tears as he embraced his family and took in his final few glimpses of the stadium he has called home for the last six seasons. The Brazilian winger leaves Tottenham as a popular figure, mainly for his second-half hat-trick that sent Spurs to a Champions League final after an epic comeback against Ajax in Amsterdam ensuring his place in the club's history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tender moment was a contrast to the general atmosphere in N17 on Saturday. A turgid performance saw Spurs slide to a 1-3 defeat to Brentford, further compounding a miserable finish to the season. Many supporters headed for the exits before the final whistle, with those that remained voicing their dissent toward the club's board. A lap of appreciation and the handing out of end-of-season awards took place in front of swathes of empty seats.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM & MOURA? Spurs can't wait for the season to end but they have one more fixture to fulfil against Leeds next weekend before heading into a summer full of uncertainties. Free-agent Moura will explore his options with a return to his native Sao Paulo one possibility.