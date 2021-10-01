Lozano reveals he could have died from eye injury as Mexico star admits to ‘a lot of fear’

The Napoli forward suffered a serious blow to the head while representing his country on Gold Cup duty over the summer

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has revealed that the eye injury he suffered on Gold Cup duty with Mexico over the summer could have killed him, with the Napoli forward admitting to experiencing “a lot of fear”.

The 26-year-old suffered a serious blow to the head when colliding with Trinidad & Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillip in the opening fixture of the event on July 11.

He was taken to hospital and immediately ruled out for the remainder of the tournament, but Lozano claims there was also the threat at one stage of him losing his life.

What has been said?

Lozano told ESPN: "Many doctors told me that I could have lost my life and you feel very scared during those times because I would leave behind two children, a wife alone and it was a tough blow and makes you think of many things.

"I think when you have children, it's more about what will happen to them."

He added: "It was a tough injury but thankfully it didn't go past that.

"A bit more to the left or right and I could have become paralysed or lost an eye. I have the scar. It was complicated. I felt a lot of fear, but my wife was there with me to support me."

Who else is back for Mexico?

Lozano is not the only Mexican to have shaken off a serious injury before returning to the international fold.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has also been included in Gerardo Martino’s latest squad, with the 30-year-old back in contention 11 months on from suffering a fractured skull.

Lozano said of his fellow countryman, who registered his first goal since recovering from a worrying health scare during Wolves’ last Premier League outing against Southampton: "I'm personally very happy that he has returned because his injury was a more complicated one.

"It was difficult. The most important thing is health. I know he gives a lot to the national team and to the group. He is a great player and great human being."

