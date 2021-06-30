Low wants to meet Ozil to end German national team feud

The outgoing Die Mannschaft boss is eager to mend his relationship with the midfielder, who retired from international duty in 2018

Joachim Low says he wants to meet with Mesut Ozil to end their German national team feud.

Low handed Ozil his international debut back in 2009, and he quickly established himself a mainstay in the Die Mannschaft starting XI before playing a key role in their run to glory at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

However, the Fenerbache star, who has previously taken in spells at Arsenal and Real Madrid, retired from Germany duty after the finals in Russia four years later and is no longer on speaking terms with Low.

Why did Ozil retire?

Ozil explained his decision to cut short his international career in a lengthy statement on social media, accusing the German Football Association (DFB) of being complicit in incidents of "racism and disrespect".

He felt the DFB failed to support him amid the public criticism that came his way after he was photographed with Turkey president Recep Erdogan, and that he was unfairly made a scapegoat for Germany's early World Cup exit.

Low's reaction

Low said he was "extremely disappointed" with the way that Ozil handled the situation in the immediate aftermath, and told Sport Bild in 2019: "I have nothing to do with Mesut Ozil.

“It went without saying that [he should have] called me personally. His agent called me and said that the Mesut [would] call me one day later to explain everything to me, but that did not happen."

What has Low said now?

Low took a far different tone when quizzed on Ozil in his final press conference as Germany manager on Wednesday.

The 61-year-old, who will be replaced by ex-Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick, is now eager to mend his relationship with the midfielder and look back on their time working together without any bitterness.

"Mesut leaving the National Team without consulting me beforehand was a great human disappointment for me," said Low. "The time will come when we will talk or meet again. At some point, the day will come when we will talk things out and put everything aside.

"These memories will then also be positive for us. He was an incredibly important and great player with great skills."

Low on Germany's Euro 2020 campaign

Low was speaking after Germany's 2-0 loss to England in the European Championships Round of 16, and issued an apology to supporters before wishing Flick good luck in the role.

"It was not the farewell we had all imagined, the disappointment is very deep. I believed in this team," he added. "I'm sorry that we disappointed the fans and didn't generate the enthusiasm we had planned.

"I take responsibility for this elimination, no ifs, ands or buts. I have to stand by that. My heart continues to beat black-red-gold. This team has a good future ahead of it. I wish my successor Hansi Flick all the best and much success."

