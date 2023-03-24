'He made me lose a Champions League final!' - Joao Cancelo reacts to Thomas Tuchel becoming his new boss at Bayern Munich

Joao Cancelo has challenged incoming Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel to erase the Champions League pain that he previously caused.

Changes in the dugout at Allianz Arena

Portuguese preparing to work with new boss

Suffered European heartache back in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bundesliga giants are making another change in their dugout after taking the shock decision to part company with Julian Nagelsmann. Former Chelsea boss Tuchel is now preparing to take the reins, and he knows all about delivering European glory having conquered the continent during his time at Stamford Bridge. Cancelo was on the receiving end back in 2021, as Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the final, and the Portuguese hopes his new boss in Germany will help to make more positive memories in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Cancelo has told Sport TV of the big managerial calls being made in Munich: “I've only found out now. I know I won't find Nagelsmann when I return to Munich. He wanted me at Bayern, I'd like to thank him. As for Tuchel, he made me lose a Champions League final, so I hope he will win it for me this year!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo was speaking after helping Portugal to a 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein in their opening game of Euro 2024 qualification – with Cristiano Ronaldo breaking more records in that contest as he bagged a brace and became the most-capped player in men’s international football on his 197th appearance.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo is set to see out the season at Bayern, having joined on an initial loan from City in January, and will be eager to play a prominent role under Tuchel after finding regular starts hard to come by at times when Nagelsmann was calling the shots. The Bundesliga title holders have the first leg of a Champions League quarter-final clash with City to come on April 11.