Lloris: It's a privilege to work with Mourinho every day

The World Cup winner says it is great to work with a manager of such character and experience at Tottenham Hotspur this season

goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says that it is a “privilege” to have the opportunity to work with Jose Mourinho on a daily basis.

The Portuguese, who has coached the likes of , , and in a distinguished career in the dugout, took over from Mauricio Pochettino in the Spurs hotseat in November.

World Cup winner Lloris believes he is lucky to work with someone who is both a great personality and with a wealth of experience.

“He's great. He's a character. So of course, through the media, you can have preconceived ideas, but when you get in touch with him on a daily basis, inside a training centre, I think it's a privilege,” he told Eurosport.

“He's coached so many great teams, so many great players. He's got a lot of experience and a lot of trophies in his cupboard. When you're a player, I think it's a chance to be at his side because there's so much to learn.”

The 33-year-old former Nice and goalkeeper has had a tricky season, which has seen him struggle to maintain his best form while he has also suffered from a serious elbow injury, which prevented him from playing between October and January.

He made his return to the Spurs starting XI in a 2-1 win over Norwich on January 22 the featured in their follow-up encounter against , which resulted in a 2-0 win.

Spurs’ last league outing was a 1-1 draw with away from home on March 7 before the coronavirus pandemic forced play to be suspended in the Premier League.

Despite a difficult season by their standards, Tottenham lie eighth in the standings on 41 points, seven points off Chelsea in fourth, the position that is synonymous with qualification to the .

Spurs were knocked out of Europe’s top-tier competition this term on March 10 as they were dealt a chastening 3-0 defeat away from home against , having suffered a 1-0 reverse in the home leg three weeks earlier.

They have also endured a difficult period during the coronavirus pandemic, with the club having to reverse their decision to use the government's furlough scheme after a public backlash, while Mourinho apologised after being spotted breaking lockdown to hold a training session in a public park.