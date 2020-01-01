‘Liverpool want world’s best & Grealish fits system’ – Ex-Villa striker Phillips feels deal could be done

Speculation continues to suggest that a highly-rated playmaker will be on the move in the next window, with Anfield mooted as a possible landing spot

will be looking to land the “world’s best players” in the next transfer window and Jack Grealish could fit the mould for Jurgen Klopp, says former striker Kevin Phillips.

The Reds are among those to have been linked with a 24-year-old playmaker proving that he has what it takes to shine on a Premier League stage.

They are far from the only ones said to be in the mix, with a big-money move to Manchester United having long been mooted for Grealish.

More teams

The Red Devils’ arch-rivals are also admirers of the hopeful, while have come as close as anybody to doing a deal in the recent past.

Various options remain open to Grealish and Phillips would not be surprised if Klopp explores the possibility of putting an agreement in place as Liverpool search for a suitable successor to Philippe Coutinho in a No.10 role at Anfield.

The ex-Villa frontman told Football Insider: “Liverpool are at a point where they can splash out on the world’s best.

“Those world’s best players want to come and play for Liverpool and Klopp.

“He plays a certain style and he will not buy someone unless it fits his system.

“The obvious one is Jack Grealish. If Villa go down I am certain he will move on.”

Phillips added when asked if Grealish would be a useful addition for the Premier League leaders: “Could he play for Liverpool? He is the only one out of the bottom three or four teams that could fit in that team.

“They will certainly be targeting players from top abroad teams and around the world.”

Phillips is not the first to suggest that Grealish could be a shrewd signing for Liverpool, with former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy claiming that he boasts the versatility and ability to slot seamlessly into Klopp’s squad.

Article continues below

He has told the Daily Mail: “If you look at the top teams, Manchester City and Liverpool, it's noticeable they like players who can perform exceptionally in more than one position. Think about Raheem Sterling, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mo Salah.

“Grealish has that in his locker. He has the mix of physicality and technical skills to operate in a number of areas.

“If you're Klopp for example, having that variety at your disposal is a Godsend. I'd already put Grealish ahead of Naby Keita or James Milner and the only thing Gini Wijnaldum has over him at the moment is experience of consistently playing big matches.”