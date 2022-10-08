Can Real Madrid continue on their unbeaten streak?

Real Madrid are up against city rivals, Getafe, in a bid to continue their unbeaten run in the league ahead of a looming El Clasico next week.

Ancelotti's side has played some scintillating football this season and have found solutions in the absence of talisman, Karim Benzema. They come into this game on the back of a dominant 2-1 victory in the Champions league against Shakhtar Donetsk midweek. Their previous La Liga game against Osasuna didn't go to plan and Los Blancos dropped their first points this season after Benzema missed from the spot.

Getafe are currently ranked 15th in the league with 7 points and managing 2 wins from 7 games this season. They come into this game on the back of a close encounter against Real Valladolid, where they lost 3-2.

Getafe vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Getafe XI (5-3-2): Soria; D. Suarez, Djene, Duarte, Alvarez, Iglesias; Alena, Arambarri, Algobia; Unal, Mayoral

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Getafe vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid have a Champions league away trip to Shakhtar Donetsk in the midweek before squaring up against eternal rivals, FC Barcelona, in an El Clasico at the weekend.

Ancelotti's men are currently undefeated across all competitions this season, only dropping points against Osasuna last week. They will look to continue in that same vein before the World Cup break in November.