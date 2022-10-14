Liverpool vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Liverpool against Manchester City on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester City in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on October 16, 2022. While the Reds head into this fixture on the back of a convincing 7-1 win against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League, City were held to a goalless stalemate by FC Copenhagen.

The two teams have been in contrasting form this season. While Pep Guardiola's troops continue to challenge Arsenal for the number one position, Liverpool are languishing in 10th. Jurgen Klopp's side have won just twice in the league and have not tasted victory in their last three outings. However, Liverpool's midweek performance at Ibrox will instill hope in their fans. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick, Roberto Firmino got a brace, and Darwin Nunez also got on the scoresheet.

City have already netted 33 times in just nine games. Their Norwegian talisman Erling Haaland was rested against Copenhagen for the first time this season and will be eager to continue his incredible recent scoring record. He has been shattering records left, right and centre in the Premier League and his goal against Southampton made him the fastest player to reach 15 strikes in the competition's history.

Liverpool vs Manchester City date & kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Manchester City Date: October 9, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET / 9:00pm IST Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Liverpool vs Manchester City on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. The fixture can also be watched on USA Network, SiriusXM FC, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the UK with live streaming services on Sky GO Extra.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish). fuboTV UK Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League. SKY GO Extra. India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Hotstar

Liverpool have several players on the injury table. Klopp will miss the services of Luis Diaz with a knee injury, as well as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander Arnold. Andy Robertson got some minutes against Rangers and should be fit enough to get a start. Meanwhile, their midfield trio should comprise Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara. With Diaz out injured, Salah, Firmino, and Diogo Jota could start in attack.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Bajcetic, Chambers. Midfielders Fabinho, Thiago, Milner, Henderson, Elliott, Carvalho, Clark. Forwards Firmino, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Manchester City team news and squad

City have two long-term absentees in Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker. John Stones is also out as he is in the final lap of his recovery process, so Nathan Ake could slot in at left-back with Joao Cancelo on the right. Manuel Akanji and Ruben Dias should pair at the heart of defence.

Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden should all play with a well-rested Haaland leading the line.

Manchester City predicted lineup: Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish