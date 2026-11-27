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Fabio Cannavaro has revealed that Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk expressed a desire to play in Serie A during a conversation at the World Cup. With the Dutchman's contract expiring in June 2027, the Italy legend believes a switch to AC Milan would be an exciting move.

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Van Dijk eyes Italian football adventure

Liverpool could face a battle to keep hold of Van Dijk as speculation grows over his long-term future. The Dutch centre-back has reportedly emerged on Milan's radar ahead of next season.

Former Italy international Cannavaro has now added fuel to those rumours in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. The 2006 Ballon d'Or winner disclosed that Van Dijk is genuinely intrigued by the prospect of testing himself in Italian football. Van Dijk existing deal with Liverpool is set to expire in June 2027, leaving the door open for potential suitors to monitor his availability.

Cannavaro backs Dutchman for Milan switch

Cannavaro explained that his insight came directly from a personal conversation with the Liverpool defender during the World Cup. Having represented Napoli, Parma, Juventus, and Inter during his own career, the Italian icon believes Milan would be a fitting destination.

"I saw him at the World Cup and he told me that he would like to have an experience in Italy," Cannavaro said. "He is very fascinated by it. It would be nice to see Van Dijk at Milan."

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Physical dominance and the Maldini comparison

While Cannavaro is clearly an admirer of Van Dijk's attributes, he also offered a candid tactical assessment of how elite defenders evolve over time. Drawing on his own experiences and an anecdote involving Paolo Maldini, Cannavaro highlighted the vital role of pace in defending.

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"In recent years, he has combined great physical strength with outstanding speed," Cannavaro noted. "Once, a coach said to Paolo Maldini: 'You turn badly.' And he replied: 'Mister, as long as I get to the ball.'"

Cannavaro warned that relying on recovery speed comes with an inevitable caveat later in a player's career. "It was the same for me," he added. "When you are very fast, you can afford a technical error. The problem comes when that speed is no longer there."

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What next for Van Dijk's future?

With Van Dijk's Liverpool contract running until June 2027, the club still hold a strong position regarding his immediate future. However, Milan's reported interest for next season means the Italian side could soon test Liverpool's resolve. Whether Van Dijk decides to act on his fascination with Serie A remains to be seen.