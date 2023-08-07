Still not good enough! Liverpool see third bid for Romeo Lavia knocked back as Southampton hold out for £50m

Liverpool are keen on adding Romeo Lavia to their midfield after Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left the club this summer.

Liverpool's third bid for Lavia rejected

Placed a bid worth £45 million ($57 million)

Southampton want £50 million ($63 million) for midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig this summer but the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left a hole in their midfield. They are now eyeing a move for Southampton midfielder Lavia.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds had placed a third bid for the Belgian star worth £45 million ($57 million) but according to Paul Joyce, Southampton have once again rejected the offer as they are determined not to let their star midfielder leave less than their initial asking price of £50 million ($63 million).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite the third bid being rejected, Lavia is likely to depart the club this summer as he himself is keen on making the move. Southampton had also dropped the Belgian international from their matchday squad in their Championship opener on August 5 against Sheffield Wednesday.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side play their final pre-season game on Monday against Darmstadt FC before facing Chelsea in their Premier League 2023/24 opener on August 13.