Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton
Will the real Liverpool please stand up?
The Reds have veered from the ridiculous to the sublime this week, following up their insipid goalless draw at Manchester United with a rousing 5-0 win over Watford just three days later.
Their next fixture will focus minds at Anfield, as they make the short trip across Stanley Park to face Everton, their oldest rivals.
Goodison Park is sure to be a bear pit as Marco Silva's men look to give their supporters something to cheer in what has been a largely uninspiring season. Putting a dent in the Reds' title hopes would earn Silva and his players plenty of goodwill from the home fans.
Liverpool Injuries
The big question for Liverpool surrounds Roberto Firmino, who missed the Watford game with an ankle injury.
Klopp said earlier in the week that the Brazil international would have "a big chance" of being ready for this game, so we should expect to see him at least in the squad.
Not so, Dejan Lovren or Joe Gomez, who remain sidelined, or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is edging ever closer to a return but is still a few weeks off.
Rhian Brewster, meanwhile, will return to full training next week after 13 months out.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
What will Klopp do; freshen things up or stick with the side that impressed against Watford?
Big calls, with Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and potentially Firmino all pushing for places.
Firmino will start if fit enough, for sure, but if not then Divock Origi - the hero in the return game, of course - did a more than decent job filling in from the left flank on Wednesday, with Sadio Mane starting centrally.
Henderson may consider himself unfortunate, as may Keita, but there is no chance of either Gini Wijnaldum or Fabinho missing out here, so the question is whether James Milner is deemed ready to start three games in a row. The likelihood is that he will be.
Everton Team News
Everton have a clean bill of health for this game, with no fresh injury concerns.
Leighton Baines and Phil Jagielka, their most experienced players, are back fit - though only Jagielka is likely to feature here.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice in midweek at Cardiff, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin is likely to be tasked with leading the line as the No.9. Theo Walcott, Richarlison and Bernard will compete for two wide berths.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 4.15pm GMT, and will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day 2, BBC One at 10.30pm.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 11.15am ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
This will be the 200th top-flight meeting between Everton and Liverpool, becoming only the second fixture to have been played that many times in the top English league after Aston Villa vs Everton (202).
-
Everton are winless in their last 18 encounters with Liverpool in all competitions (D9 L9), their longest ever such streak against their Merseyside rivals.
-
Despite remaining unbeaten in their last 16 league meetings with Everton, Liverpool are looking to do the double over the Toffees for just the third time in the last eight seasons (also in 2011-12 and 2016-17).
-
Premier League meetings between Everton and Liverpool have produced more red cards than any other fixture in the history of the competition (21).
-
Liverpool have scored more 90th minute winning goals in Premier League games against Everton than any side has against another in the competition (5).
-
Everton are looking to secure consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since October, following their 3-0 victory at Cardiff last time out.
-
Liverpool have conceded fewer away goals than any other side in the Premier League this season (8).
-
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in his seven competitive meetings with Everton in all competitions (W5 D2). The only Liverpool managers to enjoy a longer unbeaten start against the Toffees are Bob Paisley (10 between 1974-1978) and David Ashworth (8 between 1919-1922).
-
Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has only faced Manchester United (8) more often without finding the net in the Premier League than he has against Everton (6).
-
Gylfi Sigurdsson’s brace for Everton against Cardiff last time out took his Premier League tally to 11 for the season, equalling his best ever return in a single campaign in the competition (also 11 in 2015-16).
-
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored 14 Premier League goals this season – more than he has in any previous campaign in the competition.
-
Mohamed Salah has scored 49 goals in 64 Premier League games for Liverpool. If he scores in this game, he’d have reached 50 for a specific club quicker than any other player in the competition's history