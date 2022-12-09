Liverpool sweating over Luis Diaz injury setback as Colombia winger leaves Dubai training camp

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Luis Diaz after seeing the Colombian winger forced out of their winter training camp in Dubai.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 25-year-old forward has been nursing a knee problem for a while, with no game time taken in for the Reds since figuring in a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal on October 9. Diaz had been cleared to join up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad during the World Cup break, but has broken down again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diaz will be returning to the UK, GOAL understands, after complaining of “discomfort” during a training session this week, with Klopp admitting that the immediate outlook does not look good for a player who has impressed many since moving to Anfield in the last winter transfer window.

WHAT WAS SAID? Klopp has told Liverpool’s official website: “It’s all good [fitness-wise] with the boys who are here. What’s not good is we have to see with Lucho [Diaz]. He felt something and we need to have further assessment there, but apart from that they all look really, really good.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: Diaz had been hoping to figure in upcoming friendly outings for Liverpool against Lyon and AC Milan, but he is now heading back to Merseyside for further medical tests and treatment.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in competitive action when facing Manchester City in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 22 with Klopp – who has already seen Diogo Jota ruled out of his attacking plans – facing another selection headache in what has become a campaign of regular setbacks on that front.