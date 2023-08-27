Liverpool & Man Utd target Ryan Gravenberch drops transfer hint after being left out of Bayern Munich starting XI once again

Manchester United and Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch dropped a transfer hint after being left out of Bayern Munich's starting XI again.

WHAT HAPPENED? Gravenberch was once again excluded by Thomas Tuchel from Bayern Munich's starting lineup against Augsburg on Sunday, and was only introduced to the game in the 81st minute in place of Kingsley Coman.

Gravenberch, who has been constantly linked with a move to both Liverpool and Manchester United this summer, claimed after the game that he is not sure about his future at the Bundesliga club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BILD after the Augsburg clash, the 21-year-old Dutch midfielder said: "I don‘t know what will happen in the next days."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being restricted to just six starts for Bayern last year, Gravenberch made his first appearance of the 2023-24 campaign in the home clash with Augsburg. Due to a lack of game time in Germany, the Dutch midfielder is reportedly looking to leave the club, which has alerted both Liverpool and United.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? After comfortably beating Augsburg thanks to Harry Kane's brace, Tuchel's side will next face Borussia Monchengladbach in the Bundesliga on September 2.