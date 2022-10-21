'He will come back' - Liverpool boss Klopp reacts to Gerrard's Aston Villa sacking

Ewan Gennery|
Gerrard Aston Villa 2022-23Getty Images
Aston VillaLiverpoolJ. KloppPremier LeagueS. Gerrard

Steven Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa after a poor run of form, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed him to eventually return.

  • Gerrard sacked with Villa 17th
  • No wins in last four, just two all season
  • Klopp backs him to return

WHAT HAPPENED? Gerrard was sacked by Villa following an embarrassing 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday night. It was the Liverpool legends second managerial position after his stint at Rangers and Klopp has backed him to return to the dugout in no time.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking in his press conference Klopp said: "I don't think we have to worry about Stevie. He said himself yesterday after the game, he knows the game long enough and these kind of things can happen.

"Always in life, we all get knocks here and there it's all about how you respond. You all know Stevie still better than I do; he always came back and he will come back from that, no doubt about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gerrard leaves Aston Villa after only winning 13 games while in charge of the club. They are currently outside of the relegation zone, but only on goal difference and have scored just four goals in their last eight games.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Gerrard Aston Villa 2022Getty Images Klopp Gerrard 2022Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GERRARD & VILLA? It is unknown what Gerrard's next step will be but Aston Villa are now on the search for their new manager. They face Brentford on October 23 as they try and fill their vacant position, with Thomas Frank, Ruben Amorim and Mauricio Pochettino all linked with the role.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

92277 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the English Premier League this season?

  • 10%Liverpool
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 49%Manchester City
  • 27%Other team
92277 Votes
Pick your team and try to win the Premier League only on FIFA 23!
BUY FIFA 23 NOW

Editors' Picks