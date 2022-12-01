Liverpool end investigation into alleged coin throwing at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola due to lack of evidence

Liverpool have reportedly ended their investigations the incident that allegedly saw coins thrown at Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Foden goal disallowed in City's 1-0 loss

Coins allegedly thrown at Guardiola

Liverpool investigations suspended due to inconclusive evidence

WHAT HAPPENED? The event occurred in the second-half of Liverpool's 1-0 victory over City back in mid-October, after Guardiola gestured to fans following Anthony Taylor's decision to overturn a Phil Foden goal due to a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho during the build up. When asked about the alleged coin throwing, the Spaniard said in post-match: ''Next time they will do it better, they didn’t hit me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As a result, the Merseyside club conducted an investigation into CCTV footage and witness statements from nearby stewards and fans. While this did find some evidence of coins being thrown, The Athletic have reported that both footage and statements were inconclusive in finding the exact individuals involved, meaning no supporters have been punished.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Despite a largely fruitless search into the perpetrators, Anfield officials have reportedly said that they would welcome further witnesses with any more information to come forward. The club had previously condoned what they deemed "totally unacceptable behaviour".

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool face City on December 22 in a rematch of October's controversial affair, with both sides fighting for a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.