Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid eye Neymar-Benzema swap

Real Madrid eye Neymar-Benzema swap
The Blancos are looking to capitalise on the Frenchman's recent good form
Real Madrid are eying a swap deal that would see them land Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain in exchange for Karim Benzema and €120 million (£105m/$137m), claims Don Balon.
Madrid president Florentino Perez has been dreaming of a move for the Brazilian for some time, with reports suggesting he is unsettled in France.
And Perez is hoping he can take advantage of Benzema's strong season to complete a swap with the Madrid striker at his highest value.
Willian frustrated by Chelsea's contract offer
Chelsea winger Willian has been frustrated by the club's one-year contract offer, reports UOL Sport.
Willian's current deal with the club expires at the end of next season, and the Brazilian is looking for a three-year extension from the Blues.
But Chelsea's policy is to only offer one-year extensions to players over 30, and that could leave the 30-year-old to seek a new club rather than re-sign.
Internal candidates emerge for Man Utd technical director
Man Utd head of youth development John Murtagh and assistant academy director Tony Whelan have emerged as candidates for the club's technical director job, the Daily Star reports.
United have been linked with several external candidates for the position, but it is believed that executive vice chairman Ed Woodward would rather appoint from within.
Woodward wants to have a technical director in place before the start of next season.
West Ham fear Wilshere's season could be over
West Ham fear Jack Wilshere's season could be over due to a persistent ankle injury, according to the Daily Mail.
Wilshere suffered the injury against Newcastle on December 1 and has been struggling in his rehabilitiation.
The 27-year-old has made just five appearances for the Hammers since joining from Arsenal in the off-season.
Janssen loan move to Schalke broke down
Talks between Schalke and Tottenham over a loan move for Vincent Janssen broke down on deadline day, reports Football London.
The Spurs striker has been frozen out of the first-team picture this term, but talks between the two sides did not go anywhere as the deadline approached on Thursday.
Instead, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday that he is now planning on using Janssen in his first team this season.