Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to have £200m transfer budget

Revs set to offer Bojan £50,000 a week
The former Barcelona man could be tempted away from the Championship
The New England Revolution are prepared to double Stoke City forward Bojan Krkic's wages by offering him £50 a week, claims The Sun.
The 28-year-old is reportedly on a £27,000-a-week contract at Stoke, but New England are hoping to tempt him to the MLS before the American transfer window closes on May 1.
However, new Potters boss Nathan Jones has stated he wants to keep Bojan at the Bet365 Stadium.
New Man Utd manager to be given £200m transfer budget
Reds prepare for 2019-20 campaign
Manchester United will give their new permanent manager a £200 million transfer budget this summer, according to The Sun.
Current interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will also influence transfer plans in preparation for the window, even if he is replaced at the end of the season.
Solskjaer told reporters ahead of United's 1-0 win over Leicester: "The club will always get my advice if they ask me.
"That’s quite natural. Whoever is in charge and involved most with the players."
Benteke not threatened by Batshuayi
The Chelsea loanee joined on deadline day
Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke insists he is not threatened by January arrival Michy Batshuayi, per Football.London.
Batshuayi was signed on loan from Chelsea in the final hours of deadline day, and will remain at Palace until the end of the season.
Benteke started the 2-0 win over Stoke on Saturday when Batshuayi made his debut after coming on as an 82nd minute substitute.
Balotelli wants to end career in Italy
New Marseille signing Mario Balotelli has said he wants to end his career in Italy.
The 28-year-old joined Marseille from Nice on a free transfer in January and has scored once in two appearances since making the move.
Balotelli is an Italy international and has previously played for AC Milan and Inter in Serie A.
Arsenal plot Rabiot move
Arsenal are hoping to secure the signature of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer, claims the Express.
Rabiot has long been linked with a move to Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of the season, but Unai Emery wants to lure the 23-year-old to the Emirates having previously worked with him in Paris.
The Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield with Aaron Ramsey set to leave for Juventus this summer.