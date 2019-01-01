Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sarri one loss away from being sacked

Bayern join chase for Wan-Bissaka
Bayern Munich are the latest team to show interest in Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to the Daily Mail.
Both Manchester clubs, City and United, along with Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund and Everton are among the potential suitors for the right back.
Palace do not want to part with Wan-Bissaka and the 21-year-old could cost a potential suitor £40 million ($52m).
Timbers prepare to move on from Vargas
The Portland Timbers are ready to give up their pursuit of Tigres forward Eduardo Vargas, according to ESPN.
The Timbers have offered $8.5 million (£7m) for Vargas, but Tigres value the player at a higher price, even though they are looking to sell him.
Because of that desire to sell, Tigres could eventually return to Portland more amenable to a deal, but the MLS side no longer considers a move for Vargas likely in the league's primary transfer window.
Chelsea considering Zidane and Lampard
Chelsea are considering Zinedine Zidane and Frank Lampard as potential long-term replacements for Maurizio Sarri, according to Sky Sports.
Sarri may well be facing the sack if results do not improve for the Blues, with Gianfranco Zola likely to take over in a caretaker role.
After the season, Chelsea could look to Zidane, who left Madrid after three consecutive Champions League crowns, or ex-Blues star Lampard, who has impressed in his debut season as Derby County manager.
Tottenham watched Suso and Perisic
Tottenham scouts were in Milan to watch multiple players this past weekend, including Suso and Ivan Perisic, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
Spurs have scouted AC Milan duo Suso and Franck Kessie as Mauricio Pochettino is interested in signing both players.
The club also watched Inter to see Perisic as well as Sampdoria's Joachim Andersen, who the club view as a possible replacement if Toby Alderweireld departs.
Top-four finish required for Man Utd to land Sancho
Manchester United must finish in the top four in order to land Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, according to the Mirror.
The teenager is the Red Devils' top target and while Dortmund don't want to sell, they are likely to accept an offer of over £100 million ($131m).
However, Sancho wants to feature in the Champions League and is making it a requirement the Red Devils make it back to Europe's top continental competition.
Sarri one loss away from being sacked
The manager's time at Stamford Bridge looks likely to be at an end soon
Maurizio Sarri is one loss away from being sacked with the Chelsea board resigned to the fact they will have to replace the Italian, according to the Daily Mail.
Fans have grown dissatisfied by recent results, which include five losses in 10 games, and the players are losing belief that Sarri can turn around the season.
Should Chelsea lose against Malmo, Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final or Tottenham, Sarri will probably be sacked with Gianfranco Zola the most likely candidate to step into the role.