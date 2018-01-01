Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool exclusion has Pogba eyeing exit

Mourinho was keen on Shaqiri
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho talked up a possible deal for Xherdan Shaqiri over the summer, claims the Manchester Evening News.
The Portuguese saw the Swiss head to Liverpool instead, with a proven performer netting two goals against the Red Devils in his most recent outing.
Arsenal looking at January market
Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits the club are exploring options for the winter window, with defensive injury issues adding up.
The Spaniard has said: “It is not a good situation for transfers in January but we are going to look and the club is working.”
Gerrard frustrated by big earners
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted he was frustrated that big earners out on loan could prevent him from making January signings, according to Sky Sports.
The likes of Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera are taking in significant salaries despite being away from the club and Gerrard does not see a future for them at Ibrox.
He has reportedly targeted a loan deal for Everton's Kieran Dowell.
United in talks for Kabak
Manchester United are reportedly in talks for Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak, according to the Daily Star.
The 18-year-old has broken into the first team this season, making 11 league starts from a possible 16 and impressing.
Galatasaray chairman Mustafa Cengiz reportedly flew to England to discuss a potential transfer, but United may not be the only club he has spoken to, with Manchester City reportedly interested too.
Juve eye 'new Alex Sandro'
Juventus could be set to sign Brazilian starlet Renan Lodi as back-up to Alex Sandro, according to Calciomercato.
The 20-year-old left-back, who has occasionally been used on the left of midfield, is an Atletico Paranaense youth product - just like Sandro.
And Juventus see the Brazilian as a long-term successor to his compatriot and are considering making an early move for the highly-rated youngster.
Pato back to Milan?
Alexandre Pato could be set for a return to AC Milan after the club's failed pursuits of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fabio Quagliarella, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The one-time prodigal striker now plies his trade in China with Tianjin Quanjian and has scored 36 goals in his 59 appearances for the club.
However, the Brazilian reportedly has a €25m release clause that Milan are not prepared to meet and the striker will also be expected to lower his wage demands to join, potentially on a six-month loan with a view to a permanent deal.
Barca get €65m bid for Malcom
Chinese club eager to sign Brazilian
Barcelona have received a €65 million (£58m/$74m) proposal from a Chinese club for Malcom, according to AS.
The 21-year-old winger has had a difficult start to life at Camp Nou since joining from Bordeaux, leading to reports of a potential early exit.
Teams from across Europe are said to be queueing up for him, with Roma still interested, but a big offer has come in from China.
Although Barca are happy with the Brazilian, his bad start and the prospect of a big profit could convince them to let him go.
Roma send Sadiq to Perugia after Rangers failure
Roma will bring Umar Sadiq back from his loan at Rangers and send him to Perugia for the rest of the season, Sky Sport in Italy claims.
The 21-year-old has played just five matches in all competitions this season for Steven Gerrard's team, who have decided to cut their losses and send him back.
The striker will have a new club by Tuesday, however, as he already has a medical booked with Perugia and will see out the rest of the campaign there.
Tolisso wants Nicolas Pepe at Bayern
With 12 goals and five assists in just 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season, it is no surprise Europe's top teams are said to be queuing up to sign Nicolas Pepe.
Barcelona have been closely linked to the 23-year-old, but the Catalan side will have competition in the shape of Bayern Munich if Corentin Tolisso has a say in the matter.
The France international winger says he would welcome Pepe to the Bavarian side after hearing him being talked about around the club.
"I saw that his name was mentioned at Bayern Munich," he told Canal+. "I see what he does in Ligue 1. It's true he's a very, very good player. At Bayern Munich, we welcome all good players with pleasure."
Sporting KC adds Hurtado, Wallace
Sporting KC have added two new attacking options with moves for Erik Hurtado and Rodney Wallace.
Hurtado joins from the Vancouver Whitecaps as the club announced a trade that included Sporting KC's second-round pick in the 2020 MLS Draft and first-round pick in the 2021 MLS Draft.
The club also announced the signing of free agent Wallace, who joins after two seasons with New York City FC.
Liverpool exclusion the last straw for Pogba
Juventus are on high alert once again as Paul Pogba's exclusion against Liverpool appears to be the last straw for the midfielder, according to Tuttosport.
Pogba was left on the bench throughout Manchester United's 3-1 loss to the Reds as Jose Mourinho preferred Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Ander Herrera in the midfield.
Juventus have been linked with a move for their former midfielder, whose relationship with Mourinho appears to worsen by the day.
Juventus have 'serious interest' in Zurkowski
Juventus have 'serious interest' in Polish star Szymon Zurkowski according to Calcio Mercato.
The Polish U-21 midfielder plays for Gornik Zabrze and has previously drawn interest from Milan and Fiorentina.
However, Juve have now entered the race for a player that was part of Poland's provisional squad for this past summer's World Cup in Russia.
Djurgarden look to sign Earthquakes' Eriksson
Swedish side Djurgarden are looking to sign Magnus Eriksson of the San Jose Earthquakes, according to Expressen.
Eriksson joined the Quakes ahead of the 2018 season, starting 32 matches while providing six goals for teh MLS club.
However, with new coach Mathias Almeyda coming in, the Quakes are going in a different direction as negotiations have begun between the American and Swedish clubs.
Benitez wants Rondon stay
Rafa Benitez is looking to hold onto Salomon Rondon following the forward's loan, according to the Independent.
The club attempted to sign the forward during the summer, but ownership was not willing to meet Rondon's release clause as part of a deal with West Brom.
Now, Newcastle will return for the forward with that release clause now expired as they look to hold onto a forward with four goals in six matches.
Cincinnati line up Fernandez
MLS newboys FC Cincinnati are set to complete a deal for Mexican Matias Fernandez, according to La Cuarta.
The 32-year-old midfielder has had spells in La Liga and Serie A, although he is currently playing for Necaxa in his homeland.
Alaba's cousin linked with Watford and Cardiff
The cousin of Bayern Munich star David Alaba, Ronald Sobowale is being monitored by Watford and Cardiff, per the Daily Mail.
Sobowale has the same Nigerian heritage as Alaba but was born in London, and was a contemporary of Tammy Abraham in the Chelsea youth system.
He was released by the Blues at the age of 15 though and has been playing non league football, but he recently scored in a trial match for Cardiff against Vancouver Whitecaps.
Lainez tipped for a move to Europe
Club America's Diego Lainez is set for a move to Europe, report Univision Deportes.
The 18-year-old Mexico international has impressed for the Apertura runners-up after making his debut in 2017.
Dallas appoint Gonzalez
FC Dallas have appointed academy director Luchi Gonzalez as their new manager after Oscar Pereja left for Club Tijuana at the end of the 2018 campaign.
Pereja was also academy director before taking on the senior job, and his successor Gonzalez will be unveiled at a press conference on Monday.
Everton join race to land Oxford
Everton are interested in signing West Ham United's Reece Oxford, according to the Daily Mail.
The defender has struggled to get game time under Manuel Pellegrini, and his manager hinted he could benefit from a move away from the Hammers.
Oxford is said to be keen on a permenant switch rather than a loan deal, and Everton have joined a number of clubs eyeing his signature.