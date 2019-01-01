Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to offer Dybala plus €50m for Salah

Arsene Wenger has revealed he tried to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester City when he was Arsenal manager.

The 18-year-old has been in sensational form since joining the Bundesliga side from City, but he had caught Wenger's eye before then.

"I wanted to sign him from Man City when he wasn't getting games," Wenger said. "I tried to lure him because he is from London. I tried to get him to Arsenal.

"He is one of the best players of his generation. He can dribble, he has the arrogance. There is something in there that is part of the big players."

