Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Man City to battle for €120m Isco

Juventus reach agreement with Milinkovic-Savic
Juventus have agreed personal terms with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 24-year-old did not hit the same heights in 2018-19 as he did in the previous season, having scored just five league goals a year after netting 12.
But the Serbian is still in demand, and Juve must now reach an agreement with Lazio on a fee for a player who has been valued at well over €100 million in the past.
Man Utd and Man City to battle for €120m Isco
The Spain international could leave Real Madrid this summer
Manchester United and Manchester City are set to do battle over Real Madrid midfielder Isco, according to Sport.
After a subpar season Madrid are open to cashing in on Isco, who could net the club as much as €120 million (£105m/$134m) as they look to rebuild following a disappointing 2018-19.
PSG are also interested in the 27-year-old, who managed just three goals and two assists in La Liga during the recently completed season.
Tottenham intermediary meets with Juventus over Pochettino
The Spurs boss appears to be a target for Juve, who are looking to replace Max Allegri
An intermediary for Tottenham met with Juventus over Mauricio Pochettino's availability, reports Calciomercato.
Franck Trimboli, an English agent who is close to Tottenham president Daniel Levy, met with Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici in a Milan hotel on Tuesday.
Juve may have been registering their formal interest in Pochettino, with the Serie A club looking to replace the departing Massimiliano Allegri.
PSG, Bayern & Arsenal tracking Hermoso
PSG, Bayern and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Espanyol centre-back Mario Hermoso, according to Sport.
Hermoso, 23, has been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga, and the Real Madrid youth product has been tipped to move on from Espanyol.
Madrid have a buy-back clause of €7 million (£6m/$8m) for Hermoso, and the Blancos could then turn around and sell the Spain international for three times that amount.
Chelsea won't comment on possible £9m payout for Conte
Chelsea have refused to comment on reports that former manager Antonio Conte has been paid the full £9 million ($11m) compensation claim that he has been fighting for.
Conte has been seeking his 2018-19 salary in full since being sacked by the Blues last summer, with the Italian having yet to secure a new job.
Wolves and West Ham to battle over Camarasa
Wolves and West Ham are both looking to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, according to the Daily Mail.
Camarasa has returned to Betis after impressing on loan with Cardiff City in 2018-19, though he could not prevent the Bluebirds from being relegated.
Betis will now decide whether to sign Camarasa to a long-term deal or sell him to a Premier League side, with Everton and Brighton also interested.