The unsettled PSG star could be eyeing a move to Italy

Neymar Santos Sr., the father of Neymar, is set to meet with sporting director Fabio Paratici in Turin, Rai Sport's Paolo Paganini reports.

The subject of a transfer is said not to be a part of either party's agenda, with the PSG star's agent only seeking out information for the time being.

Juventus, however, could feel the opportunity is there to make a move for the Brazilian, who is looking for a way out of PSG.