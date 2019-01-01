Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane to be given £200m to spend at Chelsea

Arsenal to offer Monchi technical director job
Arsenal are set to make an offer for Roma technical director Monchi, reports the Daily Mail.
The Gunners have also been linked with Ajax’s Marc Overmars for their technical director role, but their interest in the Dutchman has recently cooled.
Monchi is understood to desire a move to England, and has a £1 million release clause in his Roma contract.
PSG eyeing Wesley move
Paris Saint-Germain have been scouting Brugge forward Wesley for more than a year, according to Le10Sport.
The 22-year-old has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe after impressing in the Belgian league, where he's tallied nine goals and seven assists this season.
Monaco, Arsenal, Lazio and Borussia Dortmund are just a few of the other clubs to have been linked with a move for the Brazilian.
Clty could face similar ban to Chelsea
In addition to Chelsea, Manchester City could also be facing a two-window transfer ban, according to the Daily Mail.
The Blues were hit with a ban on Friday, which related to their recruitment of players under the age of 18.
City are themselves subject to a separate FIFA investigation, and fear they could suffer a similar fate to Chelsea.
Giroud to decide on Chelsea future based on manager situation
Olivier Giroud will wait to see how Chelsea's managerial situation shakes out before making a decision on his future, according to Le10Sport.
The Frenchman's contract expires at the end of the season, and the Blues could have a new manager in 2019-20 with Maurizio Sarri currently under intense pressure.
Should Sarri or a new boss be keen on Giroud, the striker could yet stay at Stamford Bridge, with a move back to France or MLS also possible.
Zidane to be given £200m to spend at Chelsea
The Frenchman is understood to not be put off by the club's transfer ban
Zinedine Zidane will be given £200 million ($261m) to spend at Chelsea should he be named manager, The Sun reports.
Though Chelsea were hit with a two-window transfer ban on Friday, they are set to appeal and should be free to spend in the summer if that is the case.
Despite the ban, Zidane is still understood to be keen on the Stamford Bridge job, with Maurizio Sarri on the brink of the sack.