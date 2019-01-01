January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Arsenal eye cut-price James move

The Colombian has fallen out of favour at Bayern Munich

Arsenal are interested in a six-month loan move for James Rodriguez, according to the Daily Mail.

The 27-year-old has seen his playing time diminish at Bayern Munich, where he is entering the final six months of a two-year loan deal from Real Madrid.

The Gunners may look to sign the Colombian star for the second half of 2018-19 in a deal that could only cost them £3 million.