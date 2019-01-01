Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Xavi eyes Sterling signing at Barca

Spurs determined to keep Kane
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has slapped at £250 million ($309m) price tag on Harry Kane in an attempt to ward off potential suitors, according to the Telegraph.
England striker Kane has stated his desire to win honours, sparking fears he could soon consider his Spurs future.
Levy hopes that by valuing Kane so high he can put off the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester City from making a move for his services.
Eriksen to reject January move
Christian Eriksen will not be forced out of Tottenham in January and is ready to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to the Mail.
The Denmark international made it clear he wanted to leave for a new challenge last summer but no deal materialised, and he is now ready to wind his contract down rather than leave for a cut-price fee during the winter window.
That is believed to have frustrated boss Mauricio Pochettino, who expected the forward to be sold during the close-season.
Allegri keen on Spurs job
Massimiliano Allegri is another potential candidate to take over at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave, according to the Sun.
There's speculation Pochettino could quit Spurs after an inconsistent start to the season, which includes a Carabao Cup defeat to League Two side Colchester.
If the Argentine does walk away then Allegri, who is available after leaving Juventus at the end of last season, is reportedly ready to step in.
Xavi eyes Sterling signing at Barca
Manchester City won't be letting the England forward go cheaply however...
Barcelona legend Xavi has identifed Raheem Sterling as a key transfer target should he take over from the under pressure Ernesto Valverde, according to the Mail.
The former Spain midfielder would have to pay more than €169 million (£150m/$185m) to have any chance of signing the Manchester City winger however.
Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in the England forward and invited his representatives to Spain for discussions over the summer.
Klinsmann keen on Tottenham
Jurgen Klinsmann is keen on taking over at Tottenham if Mauricio Pochettino decides to leave, reports the Mail.
The former Germany striker, who had two successful spells with Spurs as a player, has been out of work since resigning as manager of the US national team in 2016.
There has been speculation Pochettino could quit Spurs after the club's inconsistent start to the season.
Napoli offer Mertens new deal
Napoli have offered a new two-year contract to Belgian forward Dries Mertens, according to Calciomercato.
The deal is believed to include a €30 million (£26m/$33m) buyout clause in order to ward off any rivals interested in his services.
The 32-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in 2013.