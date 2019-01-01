Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico to return for Eriksen in January

Flamengo interested in free agent Marchisio
Brazilian side Flamengo are reportedly interested in signing free agent Claudio Marchisio, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The former Juventus midfielder, 33, has been without a club since leaving Zenit St. Petersburg at the end of last season.
He played 15 times for the Russian outfit last season, scoring twice before a knee injury cut his campaign short.
Fabregas explains turning down Madrid to stay with Arsenal
Cesc Fabregas said Real Madrid made multiple attempts to sign him during his time with Arsenal, but he turned down the chance to join Los Blancos.
After coming through the ranks at Barcelona, Fabregas joined Arsenal's academy in 2003 in search of a better route to first-team minutes.
The midfielder would develop into one of Europe's brightest talents, helping the Gunners to the 2004-05 FA Cup title and the 2005-06 Champions League final.
'Finally it's over' - Lenglet happy to be done with Neymar rumours
Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has admitted that he is happy to no longer be hearing constant rumours about Neymar joining the club.
The PSG star was linked with a return to his former club all summer but a move eventually fell through, leaving the Brazilian to return to the Ligue 1 side for a third season.
Neymar was also linked with a shock move to Real Madrid, with the forward's transfer saga dominating the headlines for much of the summer.
Atletico to return for Eriksen in January
Clubs are queuing up for the midfielder, who has just one year left on his contract
Atletico Madrid are among a number of clubs monitoring the situation of Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, according to AS.
The Danish midfielder has still not signed a new contract and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in the January transfer window.
Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are all also keeping tabs on the 27-year-old.
Guardiola wants Laporte cover in January
The French centre-half's injury has left Manchester City short at the back
Pep Guardiola wants to sign a new defender in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.
His star centre-back Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out for the rest of the calendar year following a knee injury sustained in the 4-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.
Following the departure of Vincent Kompany, Manchester City are left with just two senior centre-halves in Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones, the latter of whom has also been injured, meaning defensive midfielder Fernandinho may be required as cover.