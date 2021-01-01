Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba will cost PSG £75m

The have signed highly-rated Colombian star Jhon Jader Duran, the club confirmed.

Duran moved to at just age 17, making him the youngest international signing in league history.

The teenager willl spend the 2021 season with Envigado before joining the Fire in 2022.

“Jhon is a very special and highly rated young talent, who will be an excellent addition to our Club,” said FC Director Georg Heitz.

"We’re extremely excited that Jhon has decided to take the next step in his career with the Chicago Fire, as he received interest from numerous clubs from around the world.

"His signing is a testament to our ownership’s vision to become a top destination for talented young players. Although Jhon is unable to join us right away, we will work closely with Envigado FC to ensure a smooth transition to the club in January 2022."