Havertz tells Leverkusen he is looking to leave
Kai Havertz agents told to Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave the club if an “important bid” will arrive on next weeks.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2020
Chelsea board have contacted Havertz agents and Kai “would like” Chelsea as next step because of the project - also Werner would push him to join. 🔵 #CFC
CSKA to sign Gaich from San Lorenzo
CSKA and San Lorenzo have reached an agreement for 21-year-old striker Adolfo Gaich.
The Argentina international will sign a deal for at least four years with the Russian outfit.
🚨🚨Acuerdo de palabra por la venta de Adolfo Gaich al CSKA.— César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) July 8, 2020
*️⃣A San Lorenzo le quedan 8.5 millones de euros libres de impuestos por el 80%
*️⃣El monto del contrato ya está definido y falta ver si es por 4 o 5 temporadas. pic.twitter.com/1sc5X0xhG0
Real Madrid drop Van de Beek interest
Real Madrid will not continue their pursuit of Ajax star Donny van de Beek.
The Spanish side had been heavily linked with the Dutch midfielder in recent transfer windows, but De Telegraaf claims they will look at signing other options instead.
Solskjaer provides Pogba contract update
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping Manchester United can agree a new contract with Paul Pogba amid continued speculation over his long-term future.
The France international’s current deal expires next season with the club holding an option to extend it for a further year, and while the midfielder continues to be tipped with a move away from Old Trafford - with his agent Mino Raiola keen to engineer a move - Solskjaer is hopeful he will extend his stay.Read the story on Goal!
Real Madrid prepare Mbappe and Camavinga bids
Spanish giants to swoop in for French duo in 2021
Real Madrid are perparing bids to sign Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga next year, Sport claims.
The Spanish giants have told the Paris Saint-Germain and Rennes stars not to renew their contracts with their current clubs as they are eager to bring them to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021.
Juventus in talks with Lacazette
Serie A champions eye Arsenal striker as Milik replacement
Juventus have reached out to Alexandre Lacazette's agent to discuss a potential summer move, Calciomercato reports.
The Serie A champions have been heavily linked with a bid for Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik, but are eyeing the French striker as a potential alternative