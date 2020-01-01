Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Why Dembele's Man Utd loan move collapsed

veteran Sami Khedira has been left off the club's list of 23 players to play in the upcoming group stage.

The decision made by new coach Andrea Pirlo effectively means the 33-year-old is no longer in Juventus' plans for the campaign, having failed to be selected in either of their two squads since the start of the season.

Juve have been keen to find a mutual agreement with Khedira to terminate the last year of his contract, but discussions are yet to find a suitable outcome for both parties, with the German's wages worth €6 million net for the last 12 months.

