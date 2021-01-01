Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal offer Bellerin as part of Lautaro deal

Arsenal to offer Bellerin to Inter in Martinez swap
The Spanish full-back has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta
Arsenal are ready to offer Hector Bellerin as part of their push to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter, reports Football Insider.
The Gunners are unable to match Inter's valuation for Martinez, but they believe offering Bellerin could offset some of the cost.
Bellerin would offer Inter a replacement for Achraf Hakimi, with the club currently strapped for cash as the summer continues on.
Hibernian chief slams 'patronising' bids for starlet Doig
Premier League clubs making "patronising" bids for Hibernian youngster Josh Doig need to show the Scottish Premiership club more respect.
That's according to their sporting director Graeme Mathie with Arsenal, Watford and West Ham all linked to Doig in recent weeks.
Leya Iseka set for Barnsley move
Aaron Leya Iseka is set to sign with Barnsley, reports L'Equipe.
The Belgian is currently on the books at Toulouse, but spent last season on loan with Metz.
He scored four goals in 21 appearances and has previously featured for the likes of Anderlecht and Marseille as well.
Antunes signs with Pacos de Ferreira
✍️ Uma cara bem conhecida, um nome que está na história do clube, um atleta que dispensa apresentações. 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓾𝓷𝓮𝓼 está de regresso!— FC Paços de Ferreira (@fcpf) July 28, 2021
Bem-vindo de volta! 🔰
Sabe mais ➡️ https://t.co/SvxKfpVByz#DefendeOAmarelo #FCPF2122 pic.twitter.com/79ApIBItHv
Solskjaer hails Man Utd statement sent by Varane and Sancho signings
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that Manchester United have made two big statements by signing Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho.
Solskjaer says he couldn’t have asked for any more from the Manchester United board after completing the two big-money deals.
Orlando City CEO steps down
Orlando City CEO Alex Leitao has stepped down, the club announced.
Leitao will remain part of the club's soccer operations, having been with the club since 2015.
“On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank Alex for everything he has given to Orlando City and the Orlando Pride during his time with the Club,” said Orlando City Chairman Mark Wilf, whose family recently purchased the team.
“We are respectful of his decision to step away and appreciate him for the support he has provided, especially during our acquisition period. We are pleased he will be staying involved with the Club in an important role, as we aim to continue the successes both teams have shown on the field this season."