Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane doesn't want Man Utd job

Big clubs chasing River star
AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa are among the club s interested in Julian Alvarez, reports CalcioMercato.
Alvarez's deal at River Plate is set to expire in December 2022.
He recently netted twice against Boca Juniors and has 11 goals to his name this season.
Giovinco set to return to Toronto FC
Sebastian Giovinco is set to return to Toronto FC in January, reports TSN.
Giovinco established himself as an MLS legend during his first stint with the club, winning the MLS MVP award in 2015.
The Italian has been a free agent since August 19, having been released from his contract with Al-Hilal.
Porto set Diaz price
Porto have set a price for Luis Diaz, according to CalcioMercato.
It will cost around £80 million to pry the Colombian striker from the Portuguese giants.
Newcastle, Roma and Chelsea have all been linked to the 24-year-old Colombian international.
Marcelo not open to leaving Europe
Real Madrid star Marcelo has no intention of returning to Brazil as he wants to continue his career in Europe.
According to TNT Sports, several Brazilian clubs have shown interest in Marcelo, but he isn't open to the move.
Marcelo has a contract with Real Madrid through the rest of this current season.
Peruvian legend Guerrero leaves Internacional
Peru legend Paolo Guerrero has left Internacional, the club announced.
The forward and the club have decided to terminute his contract early, with Guerrero now a free agent.
He'd scored 32 goals in 72 games for the club.
'Hazard is fit, I just prefer other players'
Carlo Ancelotti has discussed Eden Hazard's role with the team amid links away from Real Madrid.
The former Chelsea star has struggled to adapt since moving to Spain due to injury issues, and Ancelotti says he prefers other options in the team.
Dynamo set to hire Onstad as general manager
𝘉𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨: I can confirm via sources close to the club, that the @HoustonDynamo are set to announce club legend Pat Onstad as their new GM. #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/WvBSvVEPPm— Stu Holden (@stuholden) October 25, 2021
Arsenal could be forced to cash in on Saliba
Arsenal could be forced to cash in on William Saliba as he remains unconvinced by his future with the club, reports the Sun.
Saliba is currently starring on loan with Marseill and has had a tense relationship with those at Arsenal since joining the club.
He still feels undervalued by Mikel Arteta, and the club could be forced to sell if Saliba decided not to continue on with the Gunners.
Wolfsburg hire former Bremen boss Kohfeldt
Welcome to the Wolves, coach! 🐺💪— VfL Wolfsburg EN/US 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@VfLWolfsburg_EN) October 26, 2021
✒️🗒️ Florian Kohfeldt has signed a contract until 2023.#VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/jfJ2hz5Xc7
Talks stall between Barca and Sergi Roberto
Sergi Roberto's negotiations with Barcelona over a new contract have come to a stop.
Sport reports there has been no progress over a new deal for the Spain international, but he still expects to sign a new deal that will run until 2024.
Matty Cash eligible for Poland
Aston Villa's Matty Cash has made a transfer, of sorts.
The full-back has finalised his Polish citizenship so that he can represent Poland at international level.
Dziękuję Panie Prezydencie. To zaszczyt i niezwykle ważna chwila dla mnie i mojej rodziny. Na boisku dam siebie wszystko. Do boju Polsko! 🇵🇱 https://t.co/WP0wxo7o0E— Matty Cash (@mattycash622) October 26, 2021
Fiorentina target Mayoral
Fiorentina are looking to boost their attacking options in January.
Calciomercato reports that Borja Mayoral is one of their favoured options, while Sassuolo's Gianluca Scamcca, Lorenzo Lucca, and Napoli's Andrea Petagna are also on their list of targets.
Newcastle target Hazard
Newcastle are plotting a move for Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard, according to El Chiringuito.
The Magpies are looking to invest in top stars after their recent takeover and see the Belgian attacker as an ideal addition to the squad.
Inter target Sampdoria right-back Bereszynski
Inter have identified Sampdoria right-back Bartosz Bereszynski as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Italian champions are looking to reinforce that position after seeing summer signing Denzel Dumfries struggle to adapt to life in Italy at the start of the 2021-22 season.
Bereszynski's current contract at Sampdoria is due to expire in 2023, and he could be available for a cut-price fee in January.
Koeman hopeful on Dembele Barca extension
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman: “We want Ousmane Dembélé to stay with us, he is an important player, our goal is for him to renew. If he does not, we will have to react in the best possible way. We have not decided our strategy in case he does not renew”. 🔵🇫🇷 #FCB @barcacentre— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2021
PSG eyeing Aguero-Icardi swap deal
Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing a potential swap deal involving Mauro Icardi and Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero - according to El Nacional.
Icardi has clashed with Lionel Messi since the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's arrival at Parc des Princes, and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Mauricio Pochettino.
Barca like the look of Icardi, and it has been suggested that Aguero could fill his boots at PSG, with Messi still eager to link up with his close friend and international team-mate at club level.
Real & Barca cool interest in Rudiger
Real Madrid and Barcelona have cooled their interest in Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger - according to Cadena SER.
Both clubs had been eyeing a free transfer for the 28-year-old, whose current contract with the Blues is due to expire next summer.
However, the Spanish giants have been put off by Rudiger's €12 million per year salary demands, and won't be taking their interest any further.
Wolves interested in Atletico Mineiro's Arana
Atletico Mineiro left-back Guilherme Arana is the subject of interest from Wolves, according to Fichajes.
The Wanderers are planning to contact the Brazilian club over the 24-year-old's availability ahead of the January transfer window.
Arana has appeared in 17 league matches for Mineiro so far in 2021, recording five assists.
Spurs join race to sign Stoke star Souttar
Tottenham have joined the race to sign Stoke City defender Harry Souttar, according to Football Insider.
Everton and Aston Villa have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who is contracted to remain at the bet365 Stadium until 2025.
Spurs are hoping to beat their Premier League rivals to Souttar's signature, with the Australian currently impressing in the Championship.
Barca push Dembele to sign new deal
Barcelona are pushing Ousmane Dembele to sign a new contract, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The French winger's current deal expires at the end of the season and the club have told him he has one month to accept their latest offer.
Solskjaer clinging on to Man Utd job as he takes training
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging on to his job as Manchester United manager after a string of disappointing defeats piled the pressure on the Norwegian.
Goal's Manchester United correspondent Charlotte Duncker reports that Solskjaer is leading the club's training session ahead of the Tottenham clash at the weekend.
United's recent run of defeats have piled the pressure on the Norwegian and it will take a monumental turnaround for him to continue in the long term.
Zidane doesn't want Man Utd job (ESPN)
Ex-Real Madrid coach won't replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Zinedine Zidane is not interested in managing Man United should the side move on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sources have told @LaurensJulien 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WDLe9o9Xxp— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2021
Solskjaer's job at Man Utd 'safe for now'
The Norwegian still has the support of co-chairman Joel Glazer, and will be in charge for the clash with Tottenham on Saturday.
Pressure is now building on Solskjaer, though, with a repeat of United's 5-0 humiliation against Liverpool unlikely to be accepted heading into a run of crucial fixtures.
Liverpool plotting Bellingham swoop (Bild)
BVB starlet touted for Anfield switch
Liverpool are plotting a swoop for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham - according to BILD.
Jurgen Klopp is a keen admirer of the 18-year-old, but he is currently under contract at Westfalenstadion until 2025.
Dortmund won't let Bellingham go unless they receive a huge offer in the region of €120 million (£101m/$139m), which Liverpool are unlikely to match.
Newcastle interested in Aston Villa's Nakamba
Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is the subject of interest from Newcastle United - according to Football Insider.
The Magpies are planning to move for the 27-year-old in January, with a £15 million ($21m) fee likely to be enough to secure his services.
Nakamba has struggled to hold down a place in Villa's starting XI since joining from Club Brugge in 2019.
Man City tracking Ajax winger Antony
Manchester City are tracking Ajax winger Antony - according to Calcio Mercato.
Bayern Munich and Monaco have also been linked with the 21-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2025.
A bidding war could break out for Antony in 2022, with the Brazilian having scored three goals in his first seven Eredivisie outings this term.
Bayern open to selling Coman
Bayern Munich will be open to selling Kingsley Coman when the transfer market reopens - according to AS.
The German champions want the 25-year-old to extend his contract beyond its 2023 expiry date, but he is demanding €16 million (£13m/$19m) per year in wages.
Bayern are unwilling to match that figure, and will, therefore listen to any offers that come in for Coman next year.
Man City want De Jong
Manchester City are plotting a move for Frenkie de Jong, per Calciomercato.
Bayern Munich are also in the mix to move for the Blaugrana man.
De Jong arrived at Camp Nou in 2019 from Ajax and was a member of Ronald Koeman's Copa del Rey-winning side last term.
Newcastle eye Dembele swoop (Sport)
Barca man also in Juve sights
Newcastle United and Juventus are the two sides sizing up a swoop for Ousmane Dembele after the player's agent contacted the pair, claims Sport.
The Barcelona star looks all but set to seal a Camp Nou exit next year, amid frustration over his role at the Blaugrana.
But whether he becomes a flagship signing for the new-look Magpies or joins an established Serie A heavyweight remains to be seen.
Man Utd draw up transfer list
Manchester United have three transfer targets for next term, regardless of who is at the helm, as the club look to reverse their slipping fortunes, per Fichajes.
Despite spending big over the summer, with the arrival of Jadon Sancho and the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils have done it rough so far.
Midfielder Nicolo Barella, attacker Federico Chiesa and right-back Kieran Trippier are all on the agenda at Old Trafford.
Van de Beek swaps agent for January move
Donny van de Beek has reportedly swapped his agent as he looks to secure a quick exit from Manchester United in the January transfer window, per Voetball International.
The Dutchman has struggled since his arrival at Old Trafford, even as the team has grown under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - and now he looks set to flee as they crash back to earth.
No Conte offer from Man Utd yet (Fabrizio Romano)
Ex-Inter boss favourite linked with Old Trafford
There’s no doubt on Antonio Conte decision since days. He wants Manchester United job and he’d be ready to accept. But there’s still no official proposal on the table, as things stand tonight. 🔴 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2021
Manchester United are still thiking whether sacking or not Solskjær.