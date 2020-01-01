Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid offer €80m for Havertz

Former St. Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky has said that he does not want to speculate that will be his next club, but spoke of his admiration for Steven Gerrard.

The Czech shot-stopper, whose contract with the Buddies recently came to an end, admits his agents are working on a transfer and his preference is to stay in the UK.

"I want to stay at a club in Britain," he told the Daily Record. "My wife and I have stayed in since the virus. My contract is ending and my agents are working to get me a new club.

"I'm hoping that will be fixed up as soon as possible and we talk on a daily basis. From the day I arrived at St Mirren, I have been extremely satisfied with life here. The club is next to Glasgow and we live in the city.

"It is a very pleasant place to live. I like the friendly lifestyle of the local people and I can't praise it enough here.

"It was a great experience for me to shake hands with Steven Gerrard and the praise I get motivates me.

"I don't want to speculate about Rangers being my next team. My transfer is being worked out at the moment - it could be to a club in Scotland or the English Championship."