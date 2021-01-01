Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid lose ground in Haaland chase

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Erling Haaland Dortmund 2021-22
Inter concerned over Brozovic renewal

2021-10-20T22:55:47Z

Inter are concerned about the progress of contract talks with Marcelo Brozovic, reports CalcioMercato

The Croatia international's current deal expires in June, and he is yet to agree an extention with the Italian giants.

Madrid lose ground in Haaland chase (AS)

2021-10-20T22:45:10Z

Man City, Bayern & PSG are interested in Dortmund star

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Erling Haaland are fading fast, according to AS

The Borussia Dortmund ace is also being tracked by Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, with Madrid in danger of being squeezed out financially by the three giants.

Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 2021-22
Bruce received £8m pay-off after Newcastle sacking

2021-10-20T22:35:46Z

Steve Bruce was compensated for his dismissal at Newcastle United with a pay-off worth £8 million, reports the Daily Mail

While the new Magpies owners had planned to remove the manager after taking over, Sunday's 3-2 defeat to Tottenham, the first game since the change of administration, forced them to move quicker in expected, leading to Bruce's removal on Wednesday.

FIFA chief to scrap World Cup overhaul

2021-10-20T22:25:29Z

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will back down on plans to host the World Cup every two years, claims the Sun

The football chief has changed his mind on the proposal after a furious backlash from UEFA, CONMEBOL and the AFC and will not put it to a vote in December, as previously planned.

Alves: I miss Barcelona

2021-10-20T22:15:54Z

Dani Alves has admitted that he misses former club Barcelona, while reiterating that he is hoping for a call from the Catalans. 

"It is a pleasure and honour to be back home after so long, I miss Barca," the unattached Brazilian told Barca TV at Camp Nou, where he had been invited to watch the club's 1-0 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday. 

"If Barca think they need me, they only have to call me."