Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to replace Emery with Luis Enrique

Manchester United after Ajax's Onana
Manchester United are shock contenders to sign Ajax’s £50million-rated keeper Andre Onana, despite handing David De Gea a new £350,000-a-week contract just months ago, as reported by the Mirror.
Ajax have placed a high asking price on the Cameroon international after United joined Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain in asking to be kept informed of any plans to sell the player.
Lampard targets Milinkovic-Savic if transfer ban is lifted
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has made £70million-rated Lazio midfield star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic a priority signing if the club’s transfer ban is lifted, as reported by the Mirror.
Stamford Bridge officials are confident that the club’s two transfer window will be reduced to one when the Court of Arbitration for sport hears their appeal on November 20th.
Having already been denied signing any players in the summer window, Chelsea will be able to do business in January if the ruling goes their way.
Wenger not in the running for Bayern job
Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that caretaker boss Hans-Dieter Flick will be in charge for the foreseeable future, as reported by the Mail.
Rummenigge has also said that he will call Arsene Wenger to explain the situation, following Bayern's 4-0 win against Dortmund on Saturday.
The former Arsenal boss was interested in the role and the Bayern chief has told him he's not in the running.
Man Utd ready to pay up for Zaha
Manchester United are ready to shell out £70 million to re-sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, as reported by the Metro.
Zaha was Sir Alex Ferguson’s final signing in 2013 but did not play under the Scot as the deal was agreed before he retired from football.
The Ivory Coast international fell out of favour with David Moyes and made just four appearances for United before he returned to Palace on loan.
Arsenal approach Luis Enrique about replacing Emery
Arsenal head of football Raül Sanllehí has made contact with former Spain coach Luis Enrique about succeeding Unai Emery as the club's manager, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Emery is under growing pressure after the Gunners lost 2-0 at Leicester on Saturday, their third defeat of a miserable league season which has seen them slump to sixth, nine points off the top four.