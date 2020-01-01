Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Spurs enter chase for USMNT's Dest

Lautaro deal has changed due to coronavirus
Barcelona's deal for Lautaro Martinez has been altered due to the coronavirus, reports CalcioMercato.
Inter and Barca had agreed to a deal in January that would see the Catalan side pay the forward's full release clause.
However, Barca are now altering the deal to include players as makeweights, leading to then latest round of negotiations.
Tottenham interested in USMNT's Dest
Tottenham are among the club's interested in signing Sergino Dest, reports CalcioMercato.
The U.S. men's national team defender has been linked with a move this summer, having broken through at Ajax this year.
However, he is widely expected to head to Bayern Munich, although Tottenham are still interested in the young full-back.
Man Utd step up Dembele pursuit
Manchester United are continuing the club's push to sign Moussa Dembele, report the Daily Star.
The Lyon striker has emerged as emerged as a top target for the Red Devils, who see Dembele as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent scouts to watch Dembele at least three times this season and, although Chelsea are also interested, Dembele prefers Man Utd.
'I would like Guardiola back at Barca' - Laporta
Former Barcelona president Joan Laporta says he would like to bring Pep Guardiola back to the club.
Laporta is gearing up for another run at the club's presidency, and he says he hopes to bring back the manager that he initially hired in 2008.
Locadia hopes for Cincy stay
Jurgen Locadia says that he fully intends to stay at FC Cincinnati despite his loan expiring on July 5.
The striker is on loan with the MLS side from Brighton & Hove with Cincy having the option of triggering a reported $10 million (£8m) deal to secure Locadia permanently.
“I had a conversation with my agent that it was my goal to stay here," Locadia told MLSSoccer.com. "He got in contact with Brighton, but it’s between the clubs now I guess. They know I want to stay here.”