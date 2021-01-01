Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma reach Abraham agreement

Matthews officially added to Birmingham U-23 squad
Incredibly proud to have signed for @BCFC, massive thank you to everyone whose helped me over the years and can’t wait to see what the season brings 💙 #KRO https://t.co/LLRQqgwJ6z— Archie Matthews (@Matthews4Archie) August 9, 2021
Watts loaned to Wigan
🤝 #NUFC defender Kell Watts has joined League One side Wigan Athletic on loan for the duration of the 2021/22 season.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 9, 2021
Good luck, @KellWatts1! 👊⚫️⚪️
GK Daniels joins Middlesborough
Delighted to have joined @Boro. Looking forward to the season ahead. See you all soon!! #UTB pic.twitter.com/0Np434Qmzw— Luke Daniels (@lukedaniels88) August 9, 2021
Phillips & Shaqiri set for Liverpool exits
Liverpool pair Nat Phillips and Xherdan Shaqiri are edging closer to the Anfield exit, Goal can confirm.
Both players were left out of the Reds’ squad for Monday’s friendly with Osasuna at Anfield, with the club deciding not to take any risks as transfer interest mounts in the duo.
USMNT striker Sargent completes move to Norwich
U.S. men's national team striker Josh Sargent has officially completed his move to Norwich, the club announced on Monday.
Sargent has signed a four-year deal with the club, who will make their return to the Premier League this season after finishing atop the Championship in the 2020-21 campaign.
Roma reach €45m Abraham agreement (Di Marzio)
The Chelsea striker is set to join Jose Mourinho in Serie A
Roma have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the transfer of Tammy Abraham, reports Di Marzio.
The out-of-favour Blues striker has been the subject of transfer speculation since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January, and it appears he is on the brink of freedom and additional playing time.
The fee is said to be €45 million (£38m/$53m) overall - but just €5m will be paid up front.