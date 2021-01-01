Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma reach Abraham agreement

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Tammy Abraham Roma GFX
Getty Images

Matthews officially added to Birmingham U-23 squad

2021-08-09T23:30:00Z

Watts loaned to Wigan

2021-08-09T22:55:00Z

Phillips & Shaqiri set for Liverpool exits

2021-08-09T22:30:23Z

Liverpool pair Nat Phillips and Xherdan Shaqiri are edging closer to the Anfield exit, Goal can confirm.

Both players were left out of the Reds’ squad for Monday’s friendly with Osasuna at Anfield, with the club deciding not to take any risks as transfer interest mounts in the duo.

Read the full story on Goal!

USMNT striker Sargent completes move to Norwich

2021-08-09T22:15:00Z

U.S. men's national team striker Josh Sargent has officially completed his move to Norwich, the club announced on Monday.

Sargent has signed a four-year deal with the club, who will make their return to the Premier League this season after finishing atop the Championship in the 2020-21 campaign.

Read the full story on Goal!

Roma reach €45m Abraham agreement (Di Marzio)

2021-08-09T22:00:00Z

The Chelsea striker is set to join Jose Mourinho in Serie A

Roma have reached an agreement with Chelsea over the transfer of Tammy Abraham, reports Di Marzio.

The out-of-favour Blues striker has been the subject of transfer speculation since Thomas Tuchel took charge in January, and it appears he is on the brink of freedom and additional playing time.

The fee is said to be €45 million (£38m/$53m) overall - but just €5m will be paid up front.