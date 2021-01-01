Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo arrival at Man City could mean Sterling exit

Brentford hold Hoppe talks
#BrentfordFC have held talks over deal for #Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe, other clubs also considering #USMNT player who has €8m valuation— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2021
Norwich cancel Trybull contract
Tom Trybull has left Norwich City after a mutual agreement was reached to cancel his contract.— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 26, 2021
All at Norwich City would like to thank Tom for his contributions to the club and wish him well in his future endeavours.
Newcastle negotiating Longstaff move
#NUFC Newcastle negotiating deal for Matty Longstaff to head to Aberdeen #AberdeenFC— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) August 26, 2021
Lowe loan imminent
#nffc are close to signing Sheffield United defender Max Lowe on loan for the season. Lowe could make his debut at former club Derby this weekend. Forest targeting a number of other signings before Tuesday night’s deadline— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 26, 2021
Ronaldo arrival could mean Sterling exit (Fabrizio Romano)
Man City likely need to make sales if they want to buy the Juve forward
Manchester City are also working on the outgoings to proceed with official bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus. Raheem Sterling could leave Man City if right bid arrives. 🔵🇵🇹 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021
Cristiano Ronaldo he wants to leave. Gabriel Jesus will stay - as Pep wants to keep him.
Tottenham ready to sign Barca wonderkid Ilaix (Tuttomercato)
The 18-year-old would represent a massive boost for Spurs' future
Tottenham are leading the chase for one of Barcelona's best prospects, wonderkid Ilaix Moriba, as the Catalan club could be forced to sell him in the next week, according to Tuttomercato.
Ilaix, an 18-year-old midfielder, has seen his contract renewal talks break down this summer. Barcelona reportedly won't let him play for them until he agrees to a fresh deal, and he could instead choose to move elsewhere.
Spurs have historically not been able to attain the very best youngsters in the world once they've already begun to break out, with London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal often beating them to the punch, so this would be seen as a major accomplishment for the club if a deal gets done.