Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen open to joining Bayern Munich

Chelsea consider Ampadu recall from RB Leipzig
Chelsea are considering recalling Ethan Ampadu from his loan at RB Leipzig because of his lack of playing time.
Ampadu has not featured for the Bundesliga side this season in any competition, though he featured for Wales in their 1-1 draw with Slovakia on Friday.
The Sun claims the Chelsea hierarchy are concerned about his role at the club and could bring an early end to his spell there.
Norwich eye Bayern Munich striker
Norwich are interested in signing Ghana international striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt from Bayern Munich, according to reports in Germany.
The 25-year-old has featured for the Bayern first-team twice since joining in 2017 and has proved prolific for the reserves.
Norwich boss Daniel Farke has highlighted him as a potential signing, but there is also interest from the Eredivisie.
Mandzukic expects January offer from Man Utd
Juventus want €10m for Croatian striker
Mario Mandzukic is waiting on an offer from Manchester United in January, Calciomercato reports.
Juventus are eager to offload the Croatian striker, who recently rejected a lucrative offer from Qatar.
United came close to signing Mandzukic and his team-mate Paulo Dybala last summer after Romelu Lukaku left Old Trafford to join Inter but talks broke down.
United are expected to return for Mandzukic in January as they need to strengthen in attack and Juve are willing to let him go for €10 million (£9m/$11m).
Lazio plot bid for Amrabat
Lazio have set their sights on Hellas Verona midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, according to Sport Mediaset.
The 23-year-old Morocco international is on loan from Club Brugge, though the Serie A side have an option to buy him.
But Lazio already have their eye on him and have enquired about his price.
Eriksen open to Bayern Munich move
German giants have already contacted Real Madrid and Man Utd target
Christian Eriksen is open to joining Bayern Munich, Sport1 claims.
The attacking midfielder is expected to leave Tottenham as his contract expires at the end of the season, though the club are reportedly considering selling him in the next transfer window.
Real Madrid and Manchester United are eager to sign Eriksen, but Bayern have also emerged as candidates and Sport1 claims the Bundesliga giants have already reached out to him.