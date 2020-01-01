Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Grealish valued at £100m by Aston Villa

Grealish valued at £100m
The England star's stock is rising
Aston Villa believe Jack Grealish is worth at least £100 million (€110m/$133m), according to the Telegraph.
The 25-year-old has previously attracted interest from Manchester United and has been in fine form this season in the Premier League for Villa, who have now made it clear just how much they'll be demanding when it comes to a possible transfer.
Arsenal 'planning' for January transfer window
Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are planning for the January transfer window and they will be prepared for what he expects to be an ‘unpredictable’ market.
The Gunners were active in the summer, signing Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey in big money deals and also snapping up Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea, but Arteta knows he needs to add more to his squad, especially in the attacking midfield area, with Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai a player of genuine interest.
The January market is set to be a difficult one, however, with clubs across the globe still massively restricted due to the financial implications of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Nashville issue roster update
Nashville SC announces roster decisions ahead of the 2020 MLS offseason. #EveryoneN https://t.co/tcOceKtYpo— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) December 2, 2020
Washington Spirit acquire USWNT star O'Hara
The Washington Spirit have acquired U.S. national team right-back Kelley O’Hara from the Utah Royals, the clubs announced on Wednesday.
In exchange for O'Hara, Utah will receive $75,000 in allocation money as well as a first-round pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, should certain performance stipulations be met.
O'Hara, who joins after spending three seasons with the Royals, had reportedly requested the move because she lives in the Washington area.
Zidane losing faith in Real Madrid squad
Zinedine Zidane has fallen out with a large number of his Real Madrid players, reports SPORT.
The manager has lost confidence in Eden Hazard and Martin Odegaard, while he's yet to warm to Brazilian duo Vinicius or Rodrygo as he looks to turn a poor patch of form around.