Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City make Saul their top summer target

Bayern still confident on Hudson-Odoi deal
Bayern Munich are still confident of signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.
The 18-year-old was subject of a £35m ($45m) bid from the German champions that was turned down by Chelsea, but given assistant manager Gianfranco Zola’s claims that he is on the ‘edge of the team’, Bayern still believe they can get their man next summer.
The MailOnline claim that the Bundesliga side will return with a bid in April to try and secure Hudson-Odoi’s services for next year.
Milan keen on Zynek
AC Milan are considering a summer swoop for Zaglebie Lubin midfielder Bartosz Zynek.
According to Calciomercato, Milan have been hugely impressed with the performances of Krzysztof Piatek since joining from Genoa earlier this season and hope to find another Polish diamond in rough in Zyneck.
The 16-year-old was previously on the books of QPR and has been capped at underage level for Poland.
Ronaldo wants James at Juve
Don Balon claim Cristiano Ronaldo has told Juventus officials he wants James Rodriguez to join him at the Old Lady.
James is still a Real Madrid player, although is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, where he has impressed this campaign.
Ronaldo enjoyed a good relationship with the Colombian during his time in Madrid and hopes to replicate that at Juve.
Man Utd and PSG to battle over Joao Felix
Benfica star wanted by both European giants
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are set to do battle over Benfica youngster Joao Felix.
The 19-year-old has been dubbed "the next Cristiano Ronaldo" and has a £105 million ($135m) price tag on his head.
And the Daily Star claim the two European giants are set for a transfer war over the youngster.
Man United make decision on Lukaku, eye replacement
Icardi and Dybala to be targeted
Manchester United have made their decision over the future of Romelu Lukaku and are ready to offload the striker, according to the Mirror.
Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Inter's Mauro Icardi will be targeted as the club looks to land a replacement for their ineffective hit man.
Man City make Saul their top summer target
Atleti star viewed as Fernandinho replacement
Manchester City have identified Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has their top summer transfer target.
The Mirror reports that the 24-year-old is viewed as the perfect replacement for key midfielder Fernandinho.
But the move will not come without a massive cost, as the Spanish side have slapped a £130 million ($168m) buy-out clause on Saul's contract.