Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Sancho's Man Utd move depends on City

Inter consider Umtiti deal
Coronavirus hits Everton transfer plans
Everton have been forced to scale back their transfer plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Liverpool Echo.
The Toffees will focus on loans and swap deals in order to save money, a change in strategy which will affect their pursuit of Lille's Gabriel.
Madrid seek to make Davies Marcelo's heir
Real Madrid are lining up a move for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, according to Don Balon.
The 19-year-old full-back is seen as the successor to Marcelo, who is close to parting ways with the Merengue after more than a decade at the club.
Ardiles reveals Newcastle Pochettino offer
Mauricio Pochettino has a “good offer” on the table from Newcastle, says Ossie Ardiles, with the former Tottenham manager eager to remain in English football and delay any plans to head back to his native Argentina.Read more here!
Sancho's Man Utd move depends on City
Champions League football vital for Red Devils
Jadon Sancho's prospective move to Manchester United hangs on events across town at Manchester City, reports the Mirror.
Champions League football is believed to be an essential factor in luring the Borussia Dortmund star to Old Trafford, both in financial terms and in making the transfer a more attractive prospect.
And Man Utd's hopes would be heightened should City's appeal against a ban from the competition fail, leaving a spot open for the team that finishes fifth in the Premier League.