Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ancelotti wants Man Utd defender Dalot at Real Madrid

Bayern enquire about Barcelona right-back Dest
Bayern Munich have approached Barcelona to ask their asking price for a defender believed to be Sergino Dest.
Mundo Deportivo claims the German side are in the market for a right-back and have their eye on a Barcelona player.
While Sergi Roberto or Emerson Royal could be their target, the Bundesliga champions were previously linked to USA international Dest and is the most likely option they are after.
Gameiro signs two-year Strasbourg deal
Kevin Gameiro has returned to Strasbourg.
The striker has signed a two-year deal with the club where he started his professional career.
Ennis to leave Liverpool for Man Utd or Chelsea
Liverpool youngster Ethan Ennis is on the verge of leaving the club after rejecting a contract offer.
Liverpool Echo reports the 16-year-old will join either Chelsea or Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils the most likely destination.
Brighton ready bid for Celtic star Edouard
Brighton are preparing a move for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, says Daily Express.
The Premier League side are bolstered by their £50 million sale of Ben White to Arsenal and expect to land the attacker.
Ancelotti wants Man Utd defender Dalot at Real Madrid (Mundo Deportivo)
The full-back spent last season on loan at AC Milan and the Italian coach is an admirer
Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Diogo Dalot to Real Madrid from Manchester United.
Mundo Deportivo says the coach was interested in signing the full-back when he was in charge of Everton and is still monitoring him.