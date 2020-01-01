Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City and Arsenal set to battle for Aouar

Rafinha linked with Premier League
Rafinha could be set to move to the Premier League, reports Sin Concesiones.
The Barcelona midfielder has one year left on his deal and the club is prepared to let him go.
Barca are hoping to receive €14 million (£12.7m/$16.5m) for the Brazilian.
Watford set to sanction Deeney departure
Watford will allow Troy Deeney to leave the club in search of Premier League football, reports the Mirror.
The striker sees himself as a Premier League player, and the club says it will not stand in his way should he want to avoid playing in the Championship next season.
Watford are open to either offering Deeney a full transfer, if the club's valuation is met, or a one-year loan spell back to the top flight.
Manchester City set to duel Arsenal for Aouar
Manchester City are set to battle Arsenal in the race to sign Housem Aouar, reports the Mirror.
Pep Guardiola is said to be an admirer of the Lyon star, but his former assistant Mikel Arteta is too as he sees Aouar as a player that can truly change the Gunners' midfield.
Arsenal have been exploring a player-plus-cash offer which would see midfielder Matteo Guendouzi go to Lyon, but the French side isn't interested.
Lyon's Aulas calls Paqueta links "fake"
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has called links to Lucas Paqueta "fake" as he denies that a move is imminent.
Paqueta joined AC Milan in January 2019 and has made 44 appearances for the Serie A club.
"What inaccuracies, false information. It's sad when you know the reality of seeing so many improbabilities," Aulas said.
PSG, Juventus and Atleti in for El Shaarawy
Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Roma have entered the race to sign Stephan El Shaarawy, reports Telefoot.
The Italian star is currently with Shanghai Shenhua but is now ready to end his stay in China.
PSG's Leonardo is keeping a close eye on the situation as the club eyes a deal for the Italian international.
Real Madrid willing to pay chunk of Bale's wages
Real Madrid are prepared to pay half of Gareth Bale's wages to facilitate a departure this summer, reports the Telegraph.
The club is open to subsidising the Wales star's salary to get him off the books as he's fallen further and further out of Zinedine Zidane's plans.
Those payments could facilitate a Premier League move, with several clubs interested in bringing Bale back to England.
Neville: Liverpool need Thiago
Gary Neville says Liverpool must sign Thiago if they hope to compete near the top of the Premier League.
The Reds have been linked heavily with the Bayern Munich star but, as the Premier League season draws near, no deal has been completed.
Wolves add another Portuguese star
Wolves have added another Portuguese star as the club has signed midfielder Vitinha on a season-long loan from Porto.
The club has an option to buy the Portugal U-21 midfielder, who made his debut for Porto in January.
Vitinha was voted 2019’s breakthrough player at the highly regarded Toulon Tournament.