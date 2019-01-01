Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid target Pogba meets with Zidane

's transfer strategy is now more "efficient and productive" than it has been in recent years, according to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The Red Devils have had an underwhelming start to the new season as they sit 12th in the Premier League after eight matches, just two points above the relegation zone.

While pressure is mounting on coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Woodward and the club's owners have long been the subject of criticism from the fans and media amid their fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013.

But Woodward hit back at claims that United's priorities have shifted from silverware to commercial success, insisting that the recruitment department has improved.

