Maccabi Tel Aviv are all set to offer midfielder Oscar Gloukh a new deal amid interest from Celtic according to Sport 1.
The teenager's current contract with the club runs until the end of the 2023-24 season.
Maccabi Tel Aviv are all set to offer midfielder Oscar Gloukh a new deal amid interest from Celtic according to Sport 1.
The teenager's current contract with the club runs until the end of the 2023-24 season.
Chelsea boss Graham Potter has his eyes on three forwards, Rafael Leao, Jonathan David and Ivan Toney for the January window according to journalist Ben Jacobs.
While the Blues may consider Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming transfer window, the Portuguese reportedly is not a priority for the club.
Chelsea have held talks with Barcelona over a possible transfer of Frenkie De Jong according to Todo Fichajes.
The Dutch midfielder was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer but he did not want to leave the Spanish side at the moment. But now multiple clubs including Liverpool are also keen on signing the player.
West Brom have not held talks with Carlos Carvalhal over a managerial job according to Football Insider.
According to some reports, the former Swansea City was linked with a move to replace Steve Bruce at the helm but apparently club are not considering him at the moment for their manager's job.
Lautaro Martinez claimed he is happy at Inter amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
Speaking to Rai Sport, the Inter forward said, "I am doing well [at Inter] and I am happy. I hope to become a ‘bandiera’ in the future. I have a contract and I am only thinking about Inter. There are a lot of objectives upcoming and I hope to continue on this path."
Chelsea are close to signing West Ham United star Declan Rice in January according to journalist Ben Jacobs.
With N'Golo Kante and Jorginho entering the final few months of their existing contracts with the club, Rice could be a quality inclusion into the Blues midfield.
Leicester City's Ayoze Perez may terminate his contract with the club amid interest from Crystal Palace according to Caughtoffside.
Perez, who joined the Foxes in 2019, was linked with a move away from the club in the summer and several clubs including Palace were interested to sign him but eventually, a deal did not materialise at that time.
Barcelona could make a move for Athletic Club defender Inigo Martinez in January according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Spanish giants wanted to sign the player in the summer but Athletic wanted them to trigger his €80 million release clause which forced Barcelona to back out. But now that Martinez's contract expires in 2023, they might be tempted to push for a move in the upcoming window.
Aston Villa are not linked with a move for former PSG and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
The journalist claimed that neither the Argentine nor Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim are the likely candidates to replace Steven Gerrard at the helm.
Tottenham Hotspur have shown interest in signing Juventus' Weston McKennie in January as per Il Bianconero.
The Premier League side have had their eyes on the USA international for a long time and may consider a move for the player in January.
Rangers are interested in signing Championship joint top scorer Jerry Yates from Blackpool according to Football Insider.
Reportedly Rangers scouts monitored Yates in Blackpool's tie against Preston North End on October 22 as the forward contributed to his team's 4-2 win with two goals and an assist. Yates' current contract with Blackpool runs until 2024.
Clubs like Manchester United, Juventus and Napoli had shown interest in signing Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer according to Fabrizio Romano via Caughtoffside.
Magalhaes, who joined the Gunners in 2020, recently penned a new deal with the club that will keep him until 2027.
Chelsea are likely to make a move to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January according to the Sunday World.
The Blues were linked with a move for Ronaldo in the summer but it eventually did not materialise but that the Portuguese had a fallout with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag it could be possible that they sell him in the next window.
Manchester City will have set their sights on signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli, The Sun reports.
The winger has impressed in Serie A since joining in the summer and has already caught the attention of the Premier League champions.
Barcelona are interested in signing Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund, Sport claims.
The young striker has long been seen as one of the brightest attacking prospects in the world and the Catalan side could try to lure him to Camp Nou.
Real Madrid could make a move for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, according to The Mirror.
The Spanish champions are not the only team after him, however, as Barcelona have been monitoring him for some time.
Trevoh Chalobah is one of the defenders Inter are monitoring in their search for a Milan Skriniar replacement.
Calciomercato reports that the Serie A side have their eye on the defender, but are also keeping track of Mouctar Diakhaby and Tanguy Nianzou.
Manchester United hope to challenge Liverpool to the signing of Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, The Sun reports.
The 18-year-old Colombian has impressed for the MLS side and has caught the attention of both Premier League sides.